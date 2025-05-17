2025 Y-CAP Cornhole Tournament: A Day of Fun for a Good Cause

× Expand YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga corn hole boards against a vibrant background

Get ready for a day of friendly competition, great drinks, and community spirit at the 2025 Y-CAP Cornhole Tournament! Teams will compete in a 3-game round-robin format, followed by a single-elimination round for the top 8 teams.

Proceeds from the event support the YMCA Y-CAP (Youth Community Action Project), which provides leadership opportunities, mentoring, and life skills training for young people.

Day-of registration is available, so if you didn’t sign up in advance, you can still join in on the fun!

Sponsorship Opportunities

• Gold Sponsor – $5,000 (Includes entry for 2 teams, branded cornhole boards, drink tickets, marketing booth, and more)

• Silver Sponsor – $1,500 (Includes entry for 2 teams, branded cornhole boards, and drink tickets)

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying a fantastic day at OddStory Brewing Co. Grab your teammates, bring your best game, and let’s toss for a cause!

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time: Check-in at 12:30 PM | Tournament starts at 1:00 PM

Location: OddStory Brewing Co., 1604 Central Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37408

Entry Fee: $100 per team (includes 2 drink tickets)