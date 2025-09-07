× Expand Flyer design by Rebecca Love Black and Grey Introduction of Our Team Instagram Post - 8 Meet Hosts: Rebecca Love and Josh Powell for 21 Love Languages

What It Is:

21 LOVE LANGUAGES is an elevated and immersive social experience designed to spark meaningful dialogue around relationships, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence. Through storytelling, interactive engagement, and a dynamic panel discussion, guests will explore the many ways we express and receive love — far beyond the traditional five love languages. This signature event invites guests to be intentional about how they connect with others and themselves, whether in friendships, family dynamics, or romantic partnerships.

Who’s Hosting:

• Rebecca Love – Founder of The Love Experience and Do What You Love, known for curating purposeful and heartfelt community events.

• Josh Powell – Author of What I Wish I Knew, creator of the card game Relationships Matter, and founder of 21 Reasons to Give, a nonprofit dedicated to youth empowerment and intentional living.