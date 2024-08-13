The 21st Century Self-Publishing Revolution, part 2

× Expand Mark Anderson self-publish

Chattanooga Writers’ Guild presents a two-part series on Self-Publishing

Tuesdays, July 9th and August 13th, 6 to 8pm at the Edney Innovation Center

Session 2, August 13, with Kate and John Landers

Prepare your work for publishing using InDesign or Ingram Spark.

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.

Kate Landers is a former president of the Chattanooga Writers' Guild and has written and illustrated several books which have been self-published in collaboration with John Landers. More information on her website: katelanders.com