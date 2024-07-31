× Expand Mark Anderson Self-publish

Chattanooga Writers’ Guild presents a two-part series on Self-Publishing

Tuesdays, July 9th and August 13th, 6 to 8pm at the Edney Innovation Center,

The 21st Century Self-Publishing Revolution

Session 1, July 9th, with Mark Anderson

Pros and cons of self-publishing in 21st century market.

Prepare your work publishing using Microsoft Word

Bring your laptop for hands-on workshop or take notes for later

Session 2, August 13, with Kate and John Landers

Prepare your work for publishing using InDesign or Ingram Spark.

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.

About the presenters:

Mark J Anderson is the current president of the Chattanooga Writers' Guild. He has self-published two children's books, a collection of poetry and personal essays, and a full length inspirational book.

Kate Landers is a former president of the Chattanooga Writers' Guild and has written and illustrated several books which have been self-published in collaboration with John Landers. More information on her website: katelanders.com