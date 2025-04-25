× Expand Crabtree Farms Crabtree Farms Plant Sale Flyer

At Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga we are welcoming the glories of spring with our 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival, Friday, April 25th through Sunday, April 27th!

We have carefully selected thousands of annuals, perennials, food bearing, and/or medicinal plants to promote successful cultivation and encourage an ecosystem of native, non-invasive species for your spring and summer gardens.

🌱 WHAT: Thousands of plants, music, vendors, food trucks, kids' activities and more!

🌱 WHERE: Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga / 1000 E 30th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407

🌱 WHEN: Friday, April 25th 9-3 (plant sale & festival)

Saturday, April 26th 9-3 (plant sale & festival)

Sunday, April 27th 11-3 (plant sale only)

🌱 WHY: Because we all need plants...and community

🌱 WHO: YOU, all your friends, kiddos, family (but please keep your furry friends at home)

All proceeds of the Spring Plant Sale & Festival directly support Crabtree Farms’ educational programs for youth and adults and the Crabtree Community Garden.