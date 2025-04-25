25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival
Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
At Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga we are welcoming the glories of spring with our 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival, Friday, April 25th through Sunday, April 27th!
We have carefully selected thousands of annuals, perennials, food bearing, and/or medicinal plants to promote successful cultivation and encourage an ecosystem of native, non-invasive species for your spring and summer gardens.
🌱 WHAT: Thousands of plants, music, vendors, food trucks, kids' activities and more!
🌱 WHERE: Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga / 1000 E 30th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
🌱 WHEN: Friday, April 25th 9-3 (plant sale & festival)
Saturday, April 26th 9-3 (plant sale & festival)
Sunday, April 27th 11-3 (plant sale only)
🌱 WHY: Because we all need plants...and community
🌱 WHO: YOU, all your friends, kiddos, family (but please keep your furry friends at home)
All proceeds of the Spring Plant Sale & Festival directly support Crabtree Farms’ educational programs for youth and adults and the Crabtree Community Garden.