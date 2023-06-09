2nd Annual Negro League Appreciation Weekend | Lookouts vs. Barons

to

AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Birmingham Barons, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The Chattanooga Lookouts will take the field as the Chattanooga Choo-Choos and play against the Birmingham Black Barons during Negro League Appreciation Weekend at AT&T Field, sponsored by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in partnership with Food City and TVFCU. After the game, fans will see a spectacular fireworks show!

Info

AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Kids & Family, Sports
4232672208
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2nd Annual Negro League Appreciation Weekend | Lookouts vs. Barons - 2023-06-09 19:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2nd Annual Negro League Appreciation Weekend | Lookouts vs. Barons - 2023-06-09 19:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2nd Annual Negro League Appreciation Weekend | Lookouts vs. Barons - 2023-06-09 19:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2nd Annual Negro League Appreciation Weekend | Lookouts vs. Barons - 2023-06-09 19:15:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Entertainment Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 13, 2023

Tuesday

March 14, 2023

Wednesday

March 15, 2023

Thursday

March 16, 2023

Friday

March 17, 2023

Saturday

March 18, 2023

Sunday

March 19, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours