2nd Saturday Market in Red Bank, TN
to
Unaka Street Unaka Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
City of Red Bank
2nd Saturday flyers (24 x 36 in) - 1
🎉 Join Us This Saturday at the 2nd Saturday Market! 🎉
📍 Unaka Street, Red Bank, TN
🗓️ Saturday, June 14th
🕙 10 AM – 1 PM
Come out and support your favorite local makers, artists, and small businesses! Whether you're craving fresh bagels, handcrafted art, or unique gifts, we’ve got you covered. 🌞🛍️
✨ This Month’s Amazing Vendors:
🥯 #GrabelsBagels
💅 #AlliChattNails
🍬 #TakeMeHomeCandyKitchen
🍿 #PopPopUSA
💎 #JewelHaven
🎨 #ClaireSimon
👶 #CubAndKin
🖍️ #CrozDrawz
☕ #HotDamnCoffee
🖋️ #CoffeeAndQuillDesigns
🏡 #BarbaraDecor
🎀 #EmmasCreations
🧵 #MacGowns
🏺 #MadhouseCeramics
🖼️ #MKArtChatt
🔮 #GeminiGlassworks
🎁 #SharingsCreations
🌿 #UrbanEssence
🧗 #LittleVentureCo
🕯️ #Eleven5
🌍 #FullCircleRefillery
📚 #YoungAndWiserChildrensBooks
🛒 Bring your friends, family, and even your pups—there’s something for everyone!
📸 Snap some pics and tag us using #RedBankSaturdayMarket to be featured!