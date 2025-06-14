× Expand City of Red Bank 2nd Saturday flyers (24 x 36 in) - 1 2nd Saturday Market in Red Bank, TN

🎉 Join Us This Saturday at the 2nd Saturday Market! 🎉

📍 Unaka Street, Red Bank, TN

🗓️ Saturday, June 14th

🕙 10 AM – 1 PM

Come out and support your favorite local makers, artists, and small businesses! Whether you're craving fresh bagels, handcrafted art, or unique gifts, we’ve got you covered. 🌞🛍️

✨ This Month’s Amazing Vendors:

🥯 #GrabelsBagels

💅 #AlliChattNails

🍬 #TakeMeHomeCandyKitchen

🍿 #PopPopUSA

💎 #JewelHaven

🎨 #ClaireSimon

👶 #CubAndKin

🖍️ #CrozDrawz

☕ #HotDamnCoffee

🖋️ #CoffeeAndQuillDesigns

🏡 #BarbaraDecor

🎀 #EmmasCreations

🧵 #MacGowns

🏺 #MadhouseCeramics

🖼️ #MKArtChatt

🔮 #GeminiGlassworks

🎁 #SharingsCreations

🌿 #UrbanEssence

🧗 #LittleVentureCo

🕯️ #Eleven5

🌍 #FullCircleRefillery

📚 #YoungAndWiserChildrensBooks

🛒 Bring your friends, family, and even your pups—there’s something for everyone!

📸 Snap some pics and tag us using #RedBankSaturdayMarket to be featured!