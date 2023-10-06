× Expand Brian Murphy 3S23_IG_Story_BLineup_1080x1920 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival - 2023

The grass grows blue at Chattanooga’s waterfront when the 3 Sisters Music Festival returns for its “Sweet 16th” year on October 6 and 7 at Ross’s Landing. This event is a rare free festival featuring performances by top names in contemporary and traditional bluegrass. It is hosted by Fletcher Bright Realty and produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Headlining this year’s festival on Saturday, October 7 is Greensky Bluegrass who, over the past two decades, have become known for their dazzling live performances and selling out iconic venues like Red Rocks and The Ryman. Other highlights for Saturday include The Brothers Comatose, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Tim O’Brien, and Sister Sadie. The day’s schedule will be kicked off with performances by local bands Lone Mountain Band, Bluetastic Fangrass and more.

The stellar lineup for Friday, October 6 features headliner Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Kruger Brothers and The Slocan Ramblers. Opening the festival at 6:00pm is the host band, The New Dismembered Tennesseans, a group of much-loved local musicians who primarily were part of the Dismembered Tennesseans, founded by Fletcher Bright and his high school buddies from McCallie School over 75 years ago. Fletcher Bright’s three daughters are the namesake of the festival.

A variety of food offerings from over a dozen food trucks, along with local brews and spirits and non-alcoholic drink concessions will also be available on site. 3 Sisters t-shirts and performers’ merchandise will be sold, including the option for live t-shirt screen printing by Neat Pony.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, however, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Wheelchair seating will be offered in front of the stage.

Please visit 3sistersbluegrass.com for upcoming details on the festival and performance times.