× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 36th Annual Garden Tour

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, hold their 36th Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, June 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This year’s Tour features five private gardens and one public garden located around the Brainerd and East Brainerd area. Admission is $20 and covers both days. The tour is self-guided and the gardens can be visited in any order. Proceeds from MGHC’s Annual Garden Tour benefit educational and scholarship programs sponsored by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County. For updated information and to purchase tickets in advance, go to: https://mghc.org/garden-tour/

Suzanne Ford and Fran Geier, co-chairs of the Tour, comment: “The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County are delighted to present our 36th Annual Garden Tour! This year’s tour features six unique gardens in Brainerd and East Brainerd located around Brainerd Road, East Brainerd Road, and Standifer Gap Road, including five private homes and Audubon Acres Pollinator Gardens. These diverse garden oases highlight the unique visions of the property owners, featuring landscapes with water features, stone work, structures including potting sheds, fences and gates, as well as work done to redesign and replant after the 2020 tornado. In addition, these personal outdoor spaces are filled with a mix of trees, shrubs, and massed plantings to encourage pollinators and other wildlife. Our public garden is located within a preserved wilderness that is being developed to expand their pollinator fields and create awareness and appreciation for our natural habitat. The tour can be started at any of the gardens, which can be visited in any order. Tours of the gardens are self-guided, so feel free to take your time exploring the properties. Parking is on the street or where designated. We recommend carpooling if possible. As most of these are private homes, we cannot guarantee that all locations are handicapped accessible. We suggest wearing comfortable clothing and appropriate shoes for walking. Home owners and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. There will also be signs and plant lists for identifying many of the plantings. We hope you enjoy and are inspired by these wonderful outdoor spaces!”