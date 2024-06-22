× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 37th Annual Garden Tour

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, hold their 37th Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, June 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This year’s Tour features seven private gardens and one educational garden located around Red Bank, Hixson and Soddy Daisy. Admission is $20 and covers both days. The tour is self-guided and the gardens can be visited in any order. Proceeds from MGHC’s Annual Garden Tour benefit educational and scholarship programs sponsored by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County. For updated information and to purchase tickets in advance, go to: https://mghc.org/garden-tour/

Suzanne Ford and Fran Geier, co-chairs of the Tour, comment: “The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County are pleased to present our 37th Annual Garden Tour! This year we have chosen eight unique gardens in the Red Bank, Hixson, and Soddy Daisy areas. Four gardens display the creativity and varied interests of current Master Gardeners; while the other four feature inspired landscapes created by long-time gardening enthusiasts. Highlights of this year’s tour include: a garden with over 250 daylily varieties; a landscaped area where palm and eucalyptus trees grow alongside colorful flower beds and other unique plantings; a loofah gourd patch; a shady stump garden with many varieties of ferns along rock paths; an Asian-inspired garden with Japanese maples; and an outdoor classroom that provides an outstanding learning experience for elementary school students. These surprises and many others await you on this year's Garden Tour. We hope this experience provides the chance for visitors to enjoy the visions of these gardeners sparking ideas for their own gardens or perhaps just to the opportunity to spend several hours in nature.”

“The Tour can be started at any of the gardens, which can be visited in any order. Tours of the gardens are self-guided, so feel free to take your time exploring the properties. Parking is on the street or where designated. We recommend carpooling if possible. As most of these are private homes, we cannot guarantee that all locations are handicapped accessible. We suggest wearing comfortable clothing and appropriate shoes for walking. Home owners and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. There will also be signs and plant lists for identifying many of the plantings. We hope you enjoy and are inspired by these wonderful outdoor spaces!”