× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 38th Annual Garden Tour

MASTER GARDENERS OF HAMILTON COUNTY

38th ANNUAL GARDEN TOUR

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission: $20 (good for BOTH days)

Parking is free at all locations

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County are pleased to present our 38th Annual Garden Tour! This year we have chosen six unique locations on Signal Mountain and Hixson. These gardens feature inspired, personalized landscapes created by both long-time gardening enthusiasts and relative newcomers with imaginative approaches. Highlights of this year’s tour include: a garden with many unusual specimen trees and shrubs; another using creative water management design in a compact space; examples of raised bed and container gardening; several with a wide variety of yard art throughout; and a farm devoted to scientifically regenerating soil plus friendly alpacas. Touring these gardens provides the opportunity to experience the unique visions of other gardeners, sparking ideas for your own garden while enjoying a walk through colorful landscapes.

The Tour can be started at any of the gardens, which can be visited in any order. Tours of the gardens are self-guided, so feel free to take your time exploring the properties. Parking is on the street or where designated. As most of these are private homes, we cannot guarantee that all locations are handicapped accessible. We suggest wearing comfortable clothing and appropriate shoes for walking. Home owners and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. There will also be signs and plant lists for identifying many of the plantings. We hope you enjoy and are inspired by these wonderful outdoor spaces!

For updated information and to purchase tickets in advance, go to: https://mghc.org/garden-tour/