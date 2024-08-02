3rd Anniversary Summer Celebration at ClearStory Arts

× Expand ClearStory Arts EXTENDED MINI MARKET (1600 x 900 px) - 1 3rd Anniversary Summer Celebration

Join us as we celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of ClearStory Arts during the August First Friday! Enjoy an extended summertime Mini Market, refreshing ice pops, great tunes, cool air conditioning, and, of course, Open Studios!

This First Friday will be open for Extended Hours until 9pm - let's take advantage of this extra daylight!

