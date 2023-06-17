3rd Annual Birthday Bash on the Mountain

Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Celebrate the 103rd birthday of the Walden's Ridge Civic League with free birthday cake, ice cream and balloons. Music, vendors, hayrides, games, inflatables, and supervised free-play area for kids. Family-friendly fun for all ages with food and drink including beer and wine for adults. No admission charge. Donations appreciated.

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
423-886-4568
