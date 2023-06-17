3rd Annual Birthday Bash on the Mountain

× Expand Photo by Charlie Stone Free birthday cake, ice cream and balloons are a tradition at the Walden's Ridge Civic League Birthday Bash on Fairmount Pike across from Wayside Presbyterian in Walden on Signal Mt.

Celebrate the 103rd birthday of the Walden's Ridge Civic League with free birthday cake, ice cream and balloons. Music, vendors, hayrides, games, inflatables, and supervised free-play area for kids. Family-friendly fun for all ages with food and drink including beer and wine for adults. No admission charge. Donations appreciated.