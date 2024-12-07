3rd Annual Black Fire Fighter Gala

× Expand Net Resource Foundation BFFG_2024_coverimage (Instagram Post) - 1 3rd Annual Black Fire Fighters Gala

Join us for the 3rd Annual Black Firefighters Gala: "Embers of Excellence" on Saturday, December 7, at 6 PM at the DoubleTree Hotel, Chattanooga. Enjoy an elegant evening with live performances by The Locked Band, music by DJ Kris Kash, and a silent auction benefiting youth mentorship programs. Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.blackfiregalacha.com. Don’t miss this night of unity, courage, and impact!