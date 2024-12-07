× Expand Pippi Saya 3rd Annual Black Fire Fighters Gala

We are thrilled to host the 3rd Annual Black Firefighters Gala, an evening of elegance and philanthropy that promises to be truly memorable. Join us on Saturday, December 7th, at 6:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown Chattanooga for a spectacular event where you can dress to impress and support a worthy cause.

This year’s gala will feature live performances by The Locked Band and DJ Kris Kash, ensuring a night filled with exceptional entertainment. We invite you to join us for this momentous occasion.

For more details, including sponsorship opportunities and ticket purchases, please visit www.blackfiregalacha.org.

Feel free to share this invitation with others who might be interested.