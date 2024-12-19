× Expand MACC Copy of DOGHOUSE STUDIO PRESENTS (Instagram Post) - 1 3rd Annual Holiday Break Celebration

Join us for a festive free concert to kick off winter break and celebrate the holiday season!

Enjoy an evening of wonderful music while helping us enhance our program. While admission is free, we kindly welcome donations that will help complete our Doghouse Studios at the MACC, providing our students with improved opportunities for practice and recording.

Your support makes a difference! Come join us for a night of joy, music, and community spirit. Let’s make this holiday season memorable together—donate so the music can keep playing!

We can’t wait to see you there!