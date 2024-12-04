3rd Annual Holiday Break concert

Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

With Resident Alligator’s unique sound, Alan Ortiz & the 127's bringing their energy, and Free The Squid’s creativity, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night. Gather your friends, let the music fill the space, and enjoy some great company.

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
