The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes with “Bees in the Garden” presented by Master Gardener and Master Beekeeper Kendra Ware on Saturday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. Those wishing to attend are requested to sign up at: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-bees-in-the-garden/.

Kendra Ware comments, “In this class, we will discover some of the differences between honey bees and the many native bees in our gardens. We will learn about specific plants that encourage these different varieties of bees as well as other pollinators. We will also learn about the fascinating world of honey bees and why they are in danger.”

Kendra Ware is a Master Gardener and Master Beekeeper. She loves learning about all types of bees and pollinators, but her favorite is the honey bee. Her passion is to someday have an edible landscape that is a perfect place for wildlife.