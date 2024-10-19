× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 3rd Saturday Classes

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m., with “Winter Gardening” presented by a panel of three Master Gardeners. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT/TSU Hamilton County Extension Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. Advance registration is requested at: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-winter-gardening/

MGHC President Shirley Stewart, comments, “Even as the weather cools, gardeners can continue with outside work and preparation for spring planting. To help with planning gardening activities for the months ahead, our October class features a panel of three Master Gardeners who are ready to share their expertise on winter gardening and plant management. There will be time for questions and discussion about topics of interest to gardeners at this time of year.”

The panel includes:

• Sarah Kibler – Right Plant, Right Place – Making use of the unique characteristics of our yards to determine what and where to plant

• Danielle Owens – Edible Weeds – Recognizing that some common weeds in our backyards are more valuable and tasty than we realize

• Robbie Summerour – Containers for Winter – Planting containers for winter requires some imagination but the results can be rewarding