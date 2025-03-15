3rd Saturday Gardening Class: Lewis & Clark Plant Discoveries

× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m., with “Lewis & Clark Plant Discoveries” presented by Master Gardener Carol Davis. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place in person at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. To sign up to attend in person, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-plants-discovered-by-the-lewis-clark-expedition-of-1804-06/

Carol Davis comments, “The Lewis and Clark Expedition of Discovery took place from 1804-06 under the command of Captain Meriwether Lewis and Second Lieutenant William Clark. Commissioned by President Jefferson following the Louisiana Purchase, the Expedition’s mission was to explore and map the newly acquired territory and to find a practical route across the western half of the continent. A secondary objective was scientific: to study the area's plants, animal life, and geography, documenting over 178 plants new to western science. My presentation will highlight some of the plants they discovered, where they were found, and how they were used by both Native Americans and the Expedition itself during their journey. Many of the trees, shrubs and flowers in our gardens today were first documented in the journals and sketches brought back by Lewis & Clark’s Corps of Discovery Expedition.”