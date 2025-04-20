423 Day Festival

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

The 423 Day Festival creates a safe place for unity and diversity amongst residents, irrespective of backgrounds. Promoting social interaction, fostering a sense of belonging, and strengthening community bonds by allowing people to connect, share experiences, and celebrate their collective identity. Vendor showcases, art exhibitions, food trucks and cuisine booths adorned the park, while music and dance enlivened spirits. Demonstrating harmonious coexistence within the city of Chattanooga and beyond. The 423 Day Festival encapsulates the commitment to inclusivity, bound by compassion and celebration.

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
4232251114
