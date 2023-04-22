423 Night Market at Southern Adventist University

Staff Photographer
423 Night Market
The Student Association of Southern Adventist University invites the community to campus for its second 423 Night Market this year on Saturday, April 22, at 9:00 p.m. This student-organized event will showcase the creativity of Southern students and employees, featuring live music and handcrafted items for sale including artwork, clothing, greeting cards, food, and more; organizers anticipate 60+ booths. This event will be located in the parking lot of the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. For more information call Bautista at 423.236.2600 or email him at kennethb@southern.edu.