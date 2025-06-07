5-Day Oil Painting Bootcamp for Beginners

× Expand Mia Bergeron Oil Painting

A great class to jump start a new or existing interest in oil painting! Mia will guide students each day through the basics of learning this tricky medium. We will be discussing materials, drawing proportions, notans, color charts, values, mixing, lighting, and composition. We will start the class using only black and white oil paints, but will progress to primaries the second half of the week, making for stable understanding of values and color. The goal of this class is to answer questions, explain and demonstrate firsthand techniques, learn to paint what you see, and to create curiosity and interest for further experimenting. Open to all levels