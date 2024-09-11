The 502s – Great American Road Trip with Special Guest hey, nothing
to
The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The 502s – Great American Road Trip with Special Guest hey, nothing - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall
Wed Sep 11 2024
8:00 PM (Doors 7:00 PM)
$34.43 - $102.20
All Ages
Public Onsale: 6/14 @ 10am
Artist Presale: 6/11 @ 10am
Live Nation Presale: 6/12 @ 10am
Spotify Presale: 6/13 @ 10am
The Signal Presale: 6/13 @ 10am
*All presales end 6/13 @ 10pm
The 502s
Folk Rock
Orlando's The 502s often refer to themselves as the happiest band on earth, and they back it up with their unparalleled live shows. The 6 piece indie folk band often leaps outside of the 'folk' constraints with their endless energy and vast musical influences. Matched by songwriting loaded with infectious hooks, The 502s is led by banjoist/singer Ed Isola, who is joined by lifelong friends Matt Tonner, Joe Capati, Sean Froehlich, Nick Melashenko, and Graci Phillips; the sextet's journey has been marked by camaraderie and a shared passion for music. Their hit "Just A Little While" has over 100 million streams, leading to sold-out tours worldwide.
hey, nothing
Indie Rock
i left my lungs in maine // tyler & harlow // athens, ga