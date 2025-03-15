7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

× Expand 7 Bridges/The GEM 7 Bridges

Fans of The Eagles have an opportunity to hear their favorite songs live when 7 Bridges returns to The GEM on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 7:30pm. Performing hit after hit singles, 7 Bridges authentically recreates the experience of an Eagles concert. Tickets are $40-$50; reserved seating recommended and available online: www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.

Based in Nashville, TN, 7 Bridges features Jason Manning as Glenn Frey, Keith Thomas as Don Henley, Bryan Graves as Randy Meisner/Timothy B. Schmit, Rob Evans as the eccentric and unpredictable Joe Walsh, Douglas Gery as guitar wizard Don Felder, and Vernon Roop as Joe Vitale, the often-unsung hero of many Eagles studio albums and live performances. The Ultimate Eagles Experience is an all-ages concert showcasing incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has earned national acclaim.