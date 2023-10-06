8th Annual Morris Hill Craft Market

× Expand Kat Morris 50 select artisans and crafters from all over the southeast

Shop select, top crafters and artisans from all over the southeast at our INDOOR Craft Market! Enjoy creative items made from wood, leather, glass, copper, and stone; find beautiful jewelry, home decor, holsters, quilted items, turned wood items, and so much more. You can shop till you drop because we even have a great lunch for you and homemade cookies, breads and cakes in our Sweet Shop.

Quilts from our local Crazy Quilters will adorn the gym, and we will have daily Quilts of Valor presentation, honoring our local veterans.