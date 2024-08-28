A24 x IMAX Present: Everything Everywhere All at Once

× Expand IAC Films, IMAX, A24 One night only! When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Winner of 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, experience all universes at once in IMAX.

Please Note: Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

August 28 at 7:00 PM