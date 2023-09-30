× Expand AbePartridge.com Abe Partridge

Prepare to be enthralled by a night of captivating music as acclaimed singer-songwriters Abe Partridge, Clayton Jones, and Vic Burgess take the stage at The Woodshop Listening Room in Chattanooga on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8pm. This special event by Big City Productions promises an unforgettable evening of exceptional talent and heartfelt performances that will resonate with music enthusiasts.

The Woodshop Listening Room, known for its intimate ambiance and commitment to showcasing outstanding artists, welcomes these three remarkable musicians, each with their unique style and storytelling abilities. The lineup for the evening features performances by Abe Partridge, Clayton Jones, and Vic Burgess, promising an eclectic and mesmerizing blend of folk, Americana, and well crafted tunes.

Abe Partridge, a singer-songwriter hailing from Mobile, Alabama, has been garnering widespread acclaim for his honest and evocative songwriting. According to American Songwriter Magazine, Partridge has “established himself as one of the most respected songwriters and visual folk artists in the southeast.” His raw, unapologetic lyrics coupled with his captivating vocals have solidified his place as a rising star in the music industry. Partridge's introspective and stirring performances are sure to leave an indelible mark on the audience. He is a well established and celebrated folk artist. He also has a very popular podcast entitled Alabama Astronaut. His latest album, Love in the Dark, was released in May.

Joining Partridge on stage is Clayton Jones, a gifted troubadour known for his exceptional storytelling abilities and warm stage presence. Jones hails from Chickamauga, Georgia. He is formerly the frontman for legendary stringband The Groundhawgs. Since then, Jones has albums soon to be released by A European Record Label: most notably Revolver (a 2013 re-release) and Nashville for Jesus (forthcoming). Although his background is in folk and roots music, Jones weaves heartfelt narratives into his songs, delivering an authentic and emotional experience. He also well known for his guitar playing. Accompanying Jones is Thomas “Tee” Bumpass on keys and Ron Griffith on trumpet. Jones describes the trio as an “eclectic fusion of country and jazz.” This is sure to make for an unforgettable live performance.

Vic Burgess, a singer-songwriter from LaFayette, Georgia completes the lineup for the evening. Drawing inspiration from his Southern upbringing, Burgess effortlessly combines elements of Americana, rock, and country to craft his distinct sound. With his emotionally charged compositions, Burgess has built a devoted fan base and is poised to captivate the audience. He is leader of cosmic Southern rockband, The ExLaws. His latest album, American Proverb, is set to release this year on A European Record Label.

The Woodshop Listening Room, located at 5500 St. Elmo Avenue in Chattanooga is the perfect setting for this extraordinary evening of live music. With its cozy atmosphere and unwavering dedication to supporting talented artists, The Woodshop offers a unique and intimate concert experience, allowing audiences to connect deeply with the music and the performers.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event are available for purchase through The Woodshop Listening Room's website: https://www.eventbrite.com/checkout-external?eid=635495994627 Given the limited seating capacity, it is advisable to secure tickets early to ensure a spot at this unforgettable musical gathering.