× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Free 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, present their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m., featuring “Acid-Loving Plants” presented by Master Gardener Lee Anderson. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place in person at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga or online via Zoom. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-acid-loving-plants/

Lee Anderson comments, “Camellias, Azaleas, Rhododendrons, Gardenias – ‘Acid-Loving Plants’ – add color and structure to any landscape. All thrive in acidic soil that is not always present in this region. My presentation will demonstrate how and where to plant these luscious shrubs for best advantage, as well as techniques for long-term maintenance and what is needed to keep them producing the best blooms possible. While these plants have many similarities, each one is different, so we will also look at how they fit in our landscaping whether as foundation planting or a spectacular hedge display. My goal is to encourage people to share their own experiences so we can all end up with a better understanding resulting in healthier plants.”