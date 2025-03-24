Acrylic Painting 101: Spring Waterfall

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

This class is great whether you are a beginner or an advanced painter – all levels are welcome. Using acrylics, we will work our way through this painting step-by-step. You will leave with a ready to hang painting. The best part is this will be something you can leave up the entire Spring.

Supplies: All supplies are included.

About the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others.