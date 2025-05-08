× Expand City of Red Bank Benefits Assistance - 1 Red Bank Active Older Adults Guest Speaker AAAD

🗣️✨ Exciting News for Our Active Older Adult (55+) Program! Join us on May 8th at 11 AM for an enlightening session with a distinguished guest speaker from the Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability. 🌟

Discover invaluable insights into their comprehensive programming, including Benefits Assistance, Legal Aid, Healthy Aging, Transportation Services, Caregiver Support, and In-Home Support. 🏡🚗

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the resources available to you and your loved ones. Don't miss out on this informative event designed to empower our community! 🤝

#GuestSpeaker #AgingAndDisability #CommunitySupport #HealthyAging #ActiveOlderAdults #Empowerment #RedBankTN