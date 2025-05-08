Active Older Adults in Red Bank

× Expand City of Red Bank AOA Calendar (1920 x 1500 px) - 5 Active Older Adults May 2025 Calendar

🌟 Active Older Adults (55+) May 2025 Calendar 🌟

Join us for a month full of exciting activities designed to keep you active, engaged, and connected! Here's what's happening:

• Guided Exercise sessions to keep you fit and healthy.

• Car Fit Program to ensure your vehicle is safe and comfortable.

• Chattery Art Class to unleash your creativity.

• Chair Yoga twice a month for gentle stretching and relaxation.

• Qi Gong twice a month to enhance your wellness.

• Music Jam twice a month to enjoy and create music together.

• Bingo on the last Thursday of the month for fun and prizes.

• Guest Speakers:

• Chattanooga Area Agency on Aging

• Red Bank Public Works Director, Greg Tate

For more information, contact Tegan Barber at 📞 423-827-9849 or 📧 TBarber@RedBankTN.gov.

Don't miss out on the fun! 🎉 #ActiveOlderAdults #CommunityEvents #StayActive