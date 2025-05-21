Active Older Adults in Red Bank - Chair Yoga

Red Bank Community Center 3653 Tom Weathers Drive , City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415

🌟 Discover the joy of movement with Chair Yoga for Active Older Adults 55+! 🌟

Join Tara Phillips for a rejuvenating session designed to enhance flexibility, balance, and relaxation. Whether you're new to yoga or looking for a gentle way to stay active, Tara’s expert guidance ensures a fulfilling experience for all levels.

When: The 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month

Time: 10 am

Location: Red Bank Community Center, 3653 Tom Weathers Drive

🧘‍♀️ Embrace wellness, connect with peers, and enrich your mind and body. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to nourish your spirit and improve your well-being!

Info

Health & Wellness
4238279849
