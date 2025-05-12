Active Older Adults in Red Bank
to
Red Bank Community Center 3653 Tom Weathers Drive , City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415
City of Red Bank
Red Bank Active Older Adults May 2025 Calendar
🌟 Active Older Adults (55+) May 2025 Calendar 🌟
Join us for a month full of exciting activities designed to keep you active, engaged, and connected! Here's what's happening:
• Guided Exercise sessions to keep you fit and healthy.
• Car Fit Program to ensure your vehicle is safe and comfortable.
• Chattery Art Class to unleash your creativity.
• Chair Yoga twice a month for gentle stretching and relaxation.
• Qi Gong twice a month to enhance your wellness.
• Music Jam twice a month to enjoy and create music together.
• Bingo on the last Thursday of the month for fun and prizes.
• Guest Speakers:
• Chattanooga Area Agency on Aging
• Red Bank Public Works Director, Greg Tate
For more information, contact Tegan Barber at 📞 423-827-9849 or 📧 TBarber@RedBankTN.gov.
Don't miss out on the fun! 🎉 #ActiveOlderAdults #CommunityEvents #StayActive