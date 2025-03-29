Adulting with ADHD

to

The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Learn how to navigate adulthood with ADHD in a fun and supportive environment!

Adulting is hard. Adulting while trying to manage ADHD is even harder. This non-clinical class offers insight into some of the reasons behind the symptoms and what you can do to develop new strategies to manage them.

About the teacher:

Dawn is an author and speaker who has a passion for helping people help themselves through education and coaching. Areas of expertise include cPTSD, ADHD, ADS, and neurodiversity. Dawn has a BS in Counseling, a Master's in Humanities, and extensive training in trauma recovery. Her warm personality and ability to make hard concepts easy to understand keep her audiences engaged.

Info

The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Health & Wellness
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Adulting with ADHD - 2025-03-29 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Adulting with ADHD - 2025-03-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Adulting with ADHD - 2025-03-29 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Adulting with ADHD - 2025-03-29 10:00:00 ical