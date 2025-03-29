Adulting with ADHD

× Expand via the Chattery via the Chattery

Learn how to navigate adulthood with ADHD in a fun and supportive environment!

Adulting is hard. Adulting while trying to manage ADHD is even harder. This non-clinical class offers insight into some of the reasons behind the symptoms and what you can do to develop new strategies to manage them.

About the teacher:

Dawn is an author and speaker who has a passion for helping people help themselves through education and coaching. Areas of expertise include cPTSD, ADHD, ADS, and neurodiversity. Dawn has a BS in Counseling, a Master's in Humanities, and extensive training in trauma recovery. Her warm personality and ability to make hard concepts easy to understand keep her audiences engaged.