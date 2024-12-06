Advent Candlelight Concert with SERAFINA

× Expand St. Paul's Artist Series SERAFINA

Music at St. Paul’s continues its 2024-25 Artist Series with an Advent Candlelight Concert featuring the women’s vocal ensemble SERAFINA, performing a program entitled “Threshold: Heaven and Earth in Little Space,” music by women composers through the centuries. The concert takes place on Friday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 West Seventh at Pine Street in downtown Chattanooga. Tickets are available to purchase in advance through the St. Paul’s website, as well as at the door on the night of the concert. More information and tickets can be found at: https://www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts.

For this Advent concert at St. Paul’s, SERAFINA (Kate Lucander and Katie Sucha, sopranos; Amy Mizikow and Stephanie Weil, altos; with Christine El-Hage Walters, organ) performs a selection of music from Medieval and Renaissance chants and carols to contemporary settings of traditional hymns and spirituals. The ensemble notes, “Our program, “Threshold: Heaven and Earth in Little Space,” explores moments and spaces where the ordinary meets the divine. These “thin places” occur in nature, in meditation, in houses of worship, and within ourselves. Highlighting the works of women composers from the 12th century to the present, this program offers transcendent, contemplative music to celebrate the Advent season.”

Founded in 2018, Serafina’s mission is to lift up music written by, for, and about women through performance, education, and advocacy, presenting this under-performed repertoire with a balance of historical accuracy and creative interpretation. Challenging our modern audiences to find beauty, commonality, and relevance in the music of our ancient sisters, we aspire to create inclusive spaces for both performers and listeners under the umbrella of "traditional classical music."