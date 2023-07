× Expand Chattanooga Zoo Adventure Day_IG - 1 Adventure Days at the Zoo

Join us and the Chattanooga Public Library for a fun series of Adventure Days at the Chattanooga Zoo! During the hours on the dates below, all Chattanooga Public Library card holders ages 18 and under will get FREE admission to the Zoo, plus hands-on activities provided by your favorite library.

2023-2024 Adventure Days

July 23: 9 AM - 12 PM

October 22: 1 PM - 4 PM

January 21: 1 PM - 4 PM

April 21: 9 AM - 12 PM