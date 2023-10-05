Affordable Housing Panel - IN-PERSON EVENT

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

What exactly is affordable housing?

Our panel of experts will dive into the challenges and solutions surrounding this important issue. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from professionals in the field and engage in meaningful conversations.

W﻿e'll talk about the definitions of affordable housing, the City's newly released Housing Action Plan and more.

Whether you're a homeowner, renter, or simply curious about the topic, this event is for you. Come prepared with your questions and leave with a better understanding of the current housing landscape.

Info

Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
