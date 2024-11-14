AFP National Philanthropy Day 2024
to
Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
AFP National Philanthropy Day 2024
Thursday, November 14, 2024
4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall - 890 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN
Join us as we celebrate our local philanthropists, non-profits and fundraisers that help make our community a better place!
This year’s winners are:
Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy - Sydney Guerrette
Corporate Philanthropist of the Year - Southern Champion Tray
Volunteer Leadership Fundraiser Award - Thomas A.H. White
Outstanding Philanthropist Award - General (Ret.) B.B. Bell
Excellence in Fundraising Award - CHI Memorial Foundation
Outstanding Fundraising Professional Award - Jennifer W. Nicely, CFRE, FAHP
Can’t attend, but would like to support our local AFP and our winners? Make a gift to our Be The Cause Campaign in honor of our winners! Select AFP Southeast TN as the chapter in the drop-down menu.
Tickets, sponsorships, make a gift and more info can be found at https://community.afpglobal.org/setn/home