Alan Shuptrine Mist and Lace Watercolor Class

× Expand Shuptrine's Gallery Mist and Lace © Alan Shuptrine, watercolor

Join artist, Alan Shuptrine on Saturday, June 24th for a Mist and Lace Landscape Watercolor Class!! Create using different types of watercolor methods and techniques. Don’t be intimidated, this calls is for all levels! Shuptrine will cover an array of techniques in order to achieve the many elements of a landscape painting. A supply list will be provided.

There will be a midday break so bring a sack lunch, and small snacks will be available. Click the link below to reserve your spot or call (423) 266-4453 or email rachelle@shuptrines.com for questions. Space is limited!

*The fee is non-refundable but in the event you cannot attend, it can be applied to a future workshop or a private lesson with Alan.