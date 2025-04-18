Alien Invasion

Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Alien Invasion !!! Aliens are invading the Play House at Mary Jane's looking for our leader

Live music starts at 8PM with The Slow Attack (if aliens don't abduct us all ) more Green vibes and Groovy Beats with HI-FI COWBOYS

$15 cover charge with valid ID 21+

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
4239948652
