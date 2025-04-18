Alien Invasion
Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Kimberly Posey Smith
Alien Invasion
Alien Invasion !!! Aliens are invading the Play House at Mary Jane's looking for our leader
Live music starts at 8PM with The Slow Attack (if aliens don't abduct us all ) more Green vibes and Groovy Beats with HI-FI COWBOYS
$15 cover charge with valid ID 21+
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music