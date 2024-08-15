Alien: Romulus in IMAX!
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
ALIEN: ROMULUS
The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots and you can see it all on the largest screen in town. See Alien: Romulus in IMAX!
The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.
Please note: This movie is rated R for bloody, violent content and language.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.
Showtimes (Eastern Time):
August 15 at 8:45 PM
August 16 – 17 at 6:15 PM and 8:45 PM
August 18 – 22 at 6:15 PM
August 23 – 24 at 6:15 PM and 8:45 PM
August 25 – 27 at 6:15 PM