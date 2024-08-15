× Expand Disney, IMAX ALIEN: ROMULUS The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots and you can see it all on the largest screen in town. See Alien: Romulus in IMAX!

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Please note: This movie is rated R for bloody, violent content and language.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

August 15 at 8:45 PM

August 16 – 17 at 6:15 PM and 8:45 PM

August 18 – 22 at 6:15 PM

August 23 – 24 at 6:15 PM and 8:45 PM

August 25 – 27 at 6:15 PM