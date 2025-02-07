× Expand cs theater

“ALKEBULAN: The Mother of Mankind, an extraordinary theatrical production, is set to premiere February 7th and 8th, offering audiences an unforgettable journey into the heart of African history, mythology, and royalty. Presented in celebration of ALL Black History Month by the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas: August Wilson Playmakers Festival in partnership with The Howard School’s Theatre Arts Department, this vibrant performance celebrates the richness of African culture through music, dance, and storytelling.

Get your tickets Now! https://our.show/alkebulan $20 for Adults—$10 for Teachers and students—$5 for Howard Teachers and Students FREE for children under 13—no children under 6. Doors open for seating at 6:30. Late seating will be available 15 minutes after the show beginsto not disturb the opening.

Through an ensemble of iconic figures like Narmer, the First Pharaoh of Kemet, Mansa Musa, the wealthiest ruler in history, and Amina, the Warrior Queen of Zazzau, Alkebulan reclaims narratives that have often been overlooked or misrepresented. Each character’s story, told through dynamic monologues, original choreography, and a powerful score, reflects the resilience, innovation, and wisdom that define Black History. “Alkebulan: The Mother of Mankind is more than a play—it is a cultural Sankofa,” said Director and Playwright Ricardo Morris. “This production bridges the past and the present, illuminating Africa’s profound legacy as the cradle of civilization, its people as the first humans, and its enduring impact on the world.”

Highlights include: • The Visionary Leadership of Narmer, performed by Desean Aaron, Howard class of 22: Experience the unification of Egypt through the eyes of its first ruler, narrated with pride and accompanied by the timeless anthem A Change is Gonna Come.

• The Wealth and Wisdom of Mansa Musa, performed by Eric Shropshire: A narrative of Mali’s golden era, with scenes depicting the flourishing libraries of Timbuktu and the transformative power of faith and intellect.

• The Spirit Makeda, Queen of Sheba, performed by Jessica Parker: A mother’s wisdom passed down to the next generation, underscored by the poignant melody The World in Union.

• The Courage of Amina, Warrior Queen of Zazzau, performed by Aneja Raiteri: This is an empowering tale of leadership and bravery that redefines what it means to be a ruler.

• The Legacy of Taytu Betul, performed by Kim Reynolds: Ethiopia’s Queen guides her people with love and strength, sharing an enduring message of hope and determination.

• The Strategic Genius of Shaka Zulu, performed by Jamaal Macon : Witness the rise of one of Africa’s greatest military leaders as Shaka overcomes adversity to unite the Zulu people. His story unfolds against the powerful backdrop of Vul’indlela.

• The Diplomacy of King Endubis, performed by Wanyä Clark: Discover the brilliance of the King of Aksum as he forges connections through the creation of Aksumite currency, proving that influence extends beyond conquest. His story is paired with The Quest.

• The Elegance of Elizabeth of Toro, performed by Zoe Chatman: The Princess of Toro reflects on her transformative journey from a child of tradition to a beacon of progress, set to the soaring notes of The Greatest Love of All.

The production’s immersive staging incorporates elaborate costumes, compelling musical compositions, and a set design inspired by the landscapes and architecture of Africa. The audience will be captivated as ancient legends and historical figures come alive in a theatrical masterpiece.

“Through this production, we aim to educate, inspire, and empower audiences of all ages and backgrounds,” said Ric Morris, President and CEO of the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts Ideas. “Understanding the past is key to shaping the future.”

Alkebulan: The Mother of Mankind will premiere at The Howard School 2500 S. Market St. in Chattanooga. Tickets are available now at Get Your Tickets NOW! Group rates and educational discounts are offered.

The Production "Alkebulan: The Mother of Mankind" is written and directed by Ricardo "Ric" Morris, with music composed by Carl Caldwell. The choreography is by Crystal Newson, and sound and lighting design is handled by Julius Johnson and Rob Barnett, the owners of Luna Entertainment. The costumes are designed by Tinita Lady Linka Coulter, and makeup is by Terence Wright. This production brings together a diverse cast and crew, aiming to highlight our shared human heritage while celebrating the unique contributions of African cultures. Narration by the JELI (storyteller) played by Mateen EL:

