“All Aboard” Choral Concert at Southern Adventist University

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to climb aboard for a journey through diverse musical landscapes featuring each of the choirs (Bel Canto, Die Meistersinger, and I Cantori) separately and in combination. The concert, titled “All Aboard,” will take place on Sunday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on campus. This free event will also be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.