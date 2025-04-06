“All Aboard” Choral Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern Adventist University's School of Music Choirs

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to climb aboard for a journey through diverse musical landscapes featuring each of the choirs (Bel Canto, Die Meistersinger, and I Cantori) separately and in combination. The concert, titled “All Aboard,” will take place on Sunday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on campus. This free event will also be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.