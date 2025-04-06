“All Aboard” Choral Concert at Southern Adventist University

to

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to climb aboard for a journey through diverse musical landscapes featuring each of the choirs (Bel Canto, Die Meistersinger, and I Cantori) separately and in combination. The concert, titled “All Aboard,” will take place on Sunday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on campus. This free event will also be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
423-236-2880
to
Google Calendar - “All Aboard” Choral Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2025-04-06 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “All Aboard” Choral Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2025-04-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “All Aboard” Choral Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2025-04-06 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - “All Aboard” Choral Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2025-04-06 19:30:00 ical