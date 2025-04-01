× Expand Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash via The Chattery

This all-levels yoga class moves at a mindful, steady pace, offering opportunities to safely challenge yourself while enhancing mobility and flexibility. Whether you're a first-time student or an experienced practitioner, you'll find the practice accessible and engaging.

Please bring your own mat, water, and optionally, a blanket for knee support. Limited blocks, blankets, and mats will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

About the teacher:

Jimmy Urciuoli is passionate about sharing the transformative power of yoga with others. His journey began in 2012 after an injury led him to yoga for healing—what started as physical recovery quickly became a path to mental clarity and self-discovery. Yoga taught him the power of breath, intention, and self-love, guiding him through personal challenges and deepening his connection to the practice. Since 2013, Jimmy has led over 1,700 group and private sessions for students of all backgrounds, specializing in yin yoga and a slow, breath-focused vinyasa style. As the director of The Chattanooga Yoga Collective, he is committed to making yoga accessible, whether in studios, parks, offices, or private spaces. His classes are intentional, mindful, and inclusive, designed to meet students wherever they are on their journey.