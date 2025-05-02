× Expand Miki Boni Resting Crow

“All Member Show”

(Opening reception Friday, May 2nd, 5-8 pm)

In-Town Gallery invites everyone to a special exhibition featuring artwork by all of our members. Twice a year, at the May and November shows, ITG artists display brand new art, keeping the gallery fresh and contemporary. That’s a lot of wall and shelf space to renew, but our artists are up to the challenge! See the latest in local and regional art. Reception Friday, May 2nd, 5-8pm. On display through May 31st.

Founded in 1974, In-Town Gallery is one of the oldest co-op galleries in the U.S., representing the art and fine craft of over 3 local and regional artists. Discover fine craft and art in every price range--painting and pottery, turned wood and fused glass, photography and jewelry, and so much more! From small ‘just right’ accent pieces, to jewelry that enhances your latest outfit, to large paintings that transform a room, In-Town Gallery is sure to add beauty to your life!

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!