All-Women's Art Show at Wanderlinger

× Expand Wanderlinger Art Show Mar 2 - 1 Wanderlinger

Immerse yourself in the creative brilliance of our community's talented female artists at the highly anticipated Second Annual All-Women's Art Show, taking place on March 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM! Featuring the captivating works of over 32 artists, this showcase promises to be a celebration of feminine creativity like no other.

Experience the enchanting melodies of the Somersault String Ensemble as they provide a live musical backdrop to the evening's festivities. Engage with our esteemed artists during an enlightening Artist Panel featuring a distinguished Guest Speaker, offering insights into their inspirations and artistic journeys.

Indulge your senses in our full kitchen and bar offerings as you explore the diverse array of artworks on display. This event is designed to be inclusive and family-friendly, welcoming art enthusiasts of all ages to join in the celebration.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this immersive cultural experience! Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of artistic exploration and community connection. We can't wait to see you there!