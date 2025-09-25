The Alla Prima Still Life with Todd Casey

× Expand Todd Casey Alla Prima

In this workshop, students will work in the Alla Prima method to paint three still-life paintings, one each day. Alla prima translates to “in the first” and is a wet-into-wet painting technique. Students are encouraged to bring their own props to create meaningful paintings. Each morning, the instructor will do a demonstration, and in the afternoon, students will work on their paintings and receive individual critiques. An emphasis on mark making, painting loosely, expressive color, and making a picture will be discussed. All levels are welcome. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Lunch is on your own. If you are traveling from out of town feel free to contact us if you need accommodation recommendations, and we will be happy to help.