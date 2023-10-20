ALONE WITH EVERYBODY: Solo Show Opening by Travis Knight

× Expand Travis Knight "OUTER SPACE TOOK MY BABY AWAY" plus details on Travis's opening reception.

Join us for the opening reception of Travis Knight's ALONE WITH EVERYBODY: A look into the secret worlds we build for ourselves, and a celebration of the quiet places from where we create, on October 20 from 6-8pm.

—

I spend a lot of time in my head. It's something we all do, creating secret worlds within our minds. These private places provide us with a necessary escape. Over time, they shape who we are. These imaginative realms are built upon our half-remembered experiences and emotions, distorted through the lens of nostalgia.

This body of work originates from this secret world. My inspiration comes from midcentury advertisements and old comics, which I then transform into iconic figures. These recurring characters symbolize memories, feelings of security, desires, and even fears. - Travis Knight

—

The work will be on display in the ClearStory Arts Gallery from October 20 to October 28. Stop by during the opening reception, or on Fridays or Saturdays from 2-6pm.