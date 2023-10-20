ALONE WITH EVERYBODY: Solo Show Opening by Travis Knight

to

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Join us for the opening reception of Travis Knight's ALONE WITH EVERYBODY: A look into the secret worlds we build for ourselves, and a celebration of the quiet places from where we create, on October 20 from 6-8pm.

I spend a lot of time in my head. It's something we all do, creating secret worlds within our minds. These private places provide us with a necessary escape. Over time, they shape who we are. These imaginative realms are built upon our half-remembered experiences and emotions, distorted through the lens of nostalgia.

This body of work originates from this secret world. My inspiration comes from midcentury advertisements and old comics, which I then transform into iconic figures. These recurring characters symbolize memories, feelings of security, desires, and even fears. - Travis Knight

The work will be on display in the ClearStory Arts Gallery from October 20 to October 28. Stop by during the opening reception, or on Fridays or Saturdays from 2-6pm.

Info

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Art & Exhibitions
4232280215
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - ALONE WITH EVERYBODY: Solo Show Opening by Travis Knight - 2023-10-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ALONE WITH EVERYBODY: Solo Show Opening by Travis Knight - 2023-10-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ALONE WITH EVERYBODY: Solo Show Opening by Travis Knight - 2023-10-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ALONE WITH EVERYBODY: Solo Show Opening by Travis Knight - 2023-10-20 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

October 11, 2023

Thursday

October 12, 2023

Friday

October 13, 2023

Saturday

October 14, 2023

Sunday

October 15, 2023

Monday

October 16, 2023

Tuesday

October 17, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours