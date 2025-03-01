× Expand CDM AmuseUm logo

AmuseUm 2025: A Cosmic Leap – Join the Celebration!

Get ready for the event of the year! AmuseUm 2025: A Cosmic Leap marks a spectacular milestone as Creative Discovery Museum turns 30. This special evening honors our rich legacy of exploration, play, innovation, and creativity, while launching us into an exciting future filled with endless possibilities. Let’s toast to another 30+ years of wonder and discovery!

Why You Should Attend: Step into a galaxy of fun at our Out Of This World formal event, where futuristic vibes meet dazzling entertainment. Whether you're a long-time supporter or new to the CDM family, this is an experience you won't want to miss!

Dress Code:

Celestial Chic – Embrace the cosmos and shine in your finest evening wear with a stellar twist. Think galaxy-inspired glamour!

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $125

VIP Experience: $200 (includes exclusive access to the VIP after-party from 10-11 p.m.)

Secure your tickets now for a night of cosmic celebration and unforgettable memories!